SALIVA Singer BOBBY AMARU Launches New Project MISERY DOWN, Releases "Come Back Stronger" Lyric Video

"Come Back Stronger" is the new single by Misery Down - a side project fronted by Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru.

According to Bobby, "Covid-19 has destroyed so much of our world... so many things we love and so many things we have worked hard for. People have lost their jobs, family members, friends, and much, much more.

The problems we are facing now may seem new, but we have faced hardships before. Humanity has always overcome natural disasters, illness, and war.

It is time to remind ourselves that together we will always... COME BACK STRONGER."

Check out the lyric video for "Come Back Stronger":

For further details, visit Misery Down on Facebook.