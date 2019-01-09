SAMADHISITARAM Launch New Track In Memory Of PANTERA

Russian deathcore/metalcore band SamadhiSitaram have launched new track “Ebash Pantera”, dedicated to one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all-time – Pantera and the shining memory of Vinnie Paul & Dimebag Darrell.

Song lyrics:

Now you two are no longer with us,

and the emptiness threatens us with silence and hush,

Why does death take away the holiest hearts?

There is still no answer; I’m sad and ablush…

But ‘I’m broken’ will still be heard,

and the warmth of ‘Flood’s’ solo will take to the sky,

even Devil in hell will mosh – I give you my word!

even God will shed tears and maybe he’ll cry!

Wham my brain – and THRASH PANTERA!

Warm my mind – and THRASH PANTERA!

Burn my blood – and THRASH PANTERA!

BITCH bust the fuck of me – THRASH PANTERA!

Yell,you, Phil, and THRASH PANTERA!

Dimebag, rock it! And THRASH PANTERA!

Vinnie’s break – and THRASH PANTERA!

And again bust the fuck of me – THRASH PANTERA!

Let them pass, year by year, comprising the Age,

Let them pops with lice, be the scum of the earth.

Resurrected by riffs, The Maestro’s on stage,

and his brother will blast us! He’llgiveusmirth!

Wham my brain – and THRASH PANTERA!

Warm my mind – and THRASH PANTERA!

Burn my blood – and THRASH PANTERA!

BITCH bust the fuck of me – THRASH PANTERA!

Yell,you, Phil, and THRASHPANTERA!

Dimebag, rock it! And THRASH PANTERA!

Vinnie’s break – and THRASH PANTERA!

And again bust the fuck of me – THRASH PANTERA!

Wham my brain – and THRASH PANTERA!

Warm my mind – and THRASH PANTERA!

Burn my blood – and THRASH PANTERA!

BITCH bust the fuck of me – THRASH PANTERA!