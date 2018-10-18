SAMAEL Announce European Tour Dates
October 18, 2018, 25 minutes ago
Swiss metal masters Samael recently joined the roster of Seaside Touring. The band will embark on a tour through Germany, France, the Netherlands and their native Switzerland in May 2019.
Says the band: "We are thrilled to announce the Hegemony tour in May 2019! This is our first European tour since the Lux Mundi tour in 2011 and we are looking forward to being back on the road. We are excited to present our new material live alongside ‘classic’ Samael songs and we will make sure that these shows will be remembered for a long time!”
Tour dates:
May
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
10 - Essen, Germany - Turock
11 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
12 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
14 - London, England - Underworld
15 - Dunkerque, France - Les 4 Ecluses
16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
17 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo
Get tickets here.
(Photo - Hakon Grav)