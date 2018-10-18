SAMAEL Announce European Tour Dates

October 18, 2018, 25 minutes ago

Swiss metal masters Samael recently joined the roster of Seaside Touring. The band will embark on a tour through Germany, France, the Netherlands and their native Switzerland in May 2019.

Says the band: "We are thrilled to announce the Hegemony tour in May 2019! This is our first European tour since the Lux Mundi tour in 2011 and we are looking forward to being back on the road. We are excited to present our new material live alongside ‘classic’ Samael songs and we will make sure that these shows will be remembered for a long time!”

Tour dates:

May
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum    
8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus    
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo    
10 - Essen, Germany - Turock    
11 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool    
12 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie    
14 - London, England - Underworld    
15 - Dunkerque, France - Les 4 Ecluses    
16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie    
17 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain    
18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao    
19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

Get tickets here.

(Photo - Hakon Grav)



