SAMAEL Announce European Tour Dates

Swiss metal masters Samael recently joined the roster of Seaside Touring. The band will embark on a tour through Germany, France, the Netherlands and their native Switzerland in May 2019.

Says the band: "We are thrilled to announce the Hegemony tour in May 2019! This is our first European tour since the Lux Mundi tour in 2011 and we are looking forward to being back on the road. We are excited to present our new material live alongside ‘classic’ Samael songs and we will make sure that these shows will be remembered for a long time!”

Tour dates:

May

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

10 - Essen, Germany - Turock

11 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

12 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

14 - London, England - Underworld

15 - Dunkerque, France - Les 4 Ecluses

16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

17 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

Get tickets here.

(Photo - Hakon Grav)