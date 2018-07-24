SAMAEL Announce New Lineup

Swiss metal masters Samael have announced their new lineup, introducing new bassist Pierre "Zorrac" Carroz.

Earlier this year, Samael announced the departure of longtime guitarist Marco "Makro" Rivao. Bassist Thomas "Drop" Betrisey takes over guitar duties in the new lineup.

Pictured above from left to right: Xy (keyboards, programming), Drop (guitar), Vorph (guitar, vocals), Zorrac (bass).

Samael perform next on August 4th at Wacken Open Air 2018 in Wacken, Germany. Find the band's live itinerary here.