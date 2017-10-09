SAMAEL - Hegemony Limited Edition Unboxing Video

Samael vocalist / guitarist Vorph and keyboardist Xy recently visited the Napalm Records offices where they filmed an unboxing video for the limited edition version of their new album, Hegemony.

Due out October 13th, the Deluxe Box is limited to 500 units including the four-page digipak CD, flag, 10cm x 10cm logo patch and logo pendant; order yours now at this location.

Swiss black metal pioneers, Samael, have released a 3D static video for “Hegemony”, the title track of their new album, out on October 13th via Napalm Records.

The band comments: "This is our grand overture... We choose to open the album with this song because we thought it sets the tone; square rhythm, martial beat, massive guitar riffs, intricate keyboards arrangements, powerful orchestration all that meshed with aggressive and relentless vocal lines... This is our Hegemony... enjoy!"

Hegemony is not only an exceptional addition to the Samael discography alongside albums such as Passage and Eternal the album will also mark the band's 30th anniversary.

The band states: "The creative process that leads to the completion of Hegemony took over four years. Throughout that time we lived with and saw each song growing into what they finally became. Hegemony is an album that acknowledges the world we're living in, and emphasized on the effort to take control of that world. It's all about change and evolution. It's a strong statement, a testament of our time and a call for revolution."

Founded in 1987 as an old school black metal act that was influenced by the likes of Bathory, fellow countrymen Celtic Frost, and Venom, the brothers Vorph and Xy later developed the band's style further, leaning toward a more industrial dark metal sound.

Hegemony tracklisting:

“Hegemony”

“Samael”

“Angel Of Wrath”

“Rite Of Renewal”

“Red Planet”

“Black Supremacy”

“Murder Or Suicide”

“This World”

“Against All Enemies”

“Land Of The Living”

“Dictate Of Transparency”

“Helter Skelter”

“Storm Of Fire” (Bonus Track)

“Black Supremacy” performance video:

“Red Planet” lyric video:

“Angel Of Wrath” video:

Hegemony will be available as Digipak, Digital Download and Vinyl and in the following formats:

- 4-page Digipack

- 2LP Gatefold black

- 2LP Gatefold gold (via Napalm Records Online Store only)

- 2LP Gatefold red (via Napalm Records Online Store only)

- Deluxe Box incl. 1CD 4-page Digipack, Flag, 10x10cm Logo Patch and Pendant

Live dates:

October

14 - California Deathfest - Oakland, CA

November

3 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

10 - Metal Hammer Paradise Festival - Lübeck, Germany

15 - Festival Del Diablo - Bogata, Colombia