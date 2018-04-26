SAMAEL Parts Ways With Guitarist Marco "Makro" Rivao

Swiss metal masters Samael have announced the departure of longtime guitarist Marco "Makro" Rivao. Bassist Thomas "Drop" Betrisey will take over guitar duties, and a new bass player will be announced shortly.

A message from the band states: "Mak is leaving Samuel. The band regrets this, but accepts his decision and we wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Says Rivao: "As some of you might know I’ve spent the last 16 years playing guitar for Samael. During those years I had the chance to meet lots of lovely people/fans, which in some cases turned into friendships, and so this statement goes to all of you.

"I’ve always been a fan of Passage, Rebellion, Ceremony Of Opposites and when I received a phone call in 2002 from Samael asking me if I’d like to join the band, it felt like an honor and also a chance to make a living out of music. All together we’ve shared a great amount of good times and I’d like to thank everyone of you for making these moments real.

"Samael is Vorph and Xy’s story and I’ve been mostly a live interpreter for their music, and I’d like to thank them too for offering me this opportunity. Now it is time for me do something different and so I am leaving Samael.

"Vorph, Xy, Drop and all of the outstanding crew members I’ve worked with during those years are like family to me and so it shall remain.

"Thanks again to all of you for making these past years such an awesome journey with Samaēl!”