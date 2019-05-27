SAMAEL Premiers Official Music Video For "Luxferre"

Swiss black metal pioneers, Samael, have released an official video for the track "Luxferre", from their Lux Mundi album, recently re-released via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Samael recently released a video for the title track of their latest album, Hegemony:

Samael perform next on July 27, in Louro, Portugal. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Vorph: Guitars, Vocals
Xy: Keyboards and Programming
Drop: Guitars
Zorrac: Bass



