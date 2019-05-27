SAMAEL Premiers Official Music Video For "Luxferre"
May 27, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Swiss black metal pioneers, Samael, have released an official video for the track "Luxferre", from their Lux Mundi album, recently re-released via Napalm Records. Watch below:
Samael recently released a video for the title track of their latest album, Hegemony:
Samael perform next on July 27, in Louro, Portugal. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.
Lineup:
Vorph: Guitars, Vocals
Xy: Keyboards and Programming
Drop: Guitars
Zorrac: Bass