SAMAEL Premiers "Samael" Music Video

January 9, 2019, an hour ago

Swiss black metal pioneers, Samuel, are back with a brand new video! “Samael” is one of the most known songs off their latest album, Hegemony (2017).

The band on the video: “The video was shot last summer in Poland and Switzerland. It was filmed and edited by Sergey Ulyanov already responsable for the "Rite of Renewal" video. We tried to restitute the energy of our live performance from which our crowd is a big part. Some of the shots were actually sent by fans and integrated in the final video. It's all about you, enjoy!”

Samael will embark on a tour through Germany, France, the Netherlands and their native Switzerland in May.

Says the band: "We are thrilled to announce the Hegemony tour in May 2019! This is our first European tour since the Lux Mundi tour in 2011 and we are looking forward to being back on the road. We are excited to present our new material live alongside ‘classic’ Samael songs and we will make sure that these shows will be remembered for a long time!”

Tour dates:

May
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum    
8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus    
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo    
10 - Essen, Germany - Turock    
11 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool    
12 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie    
14 - London, England - Underworld    
15 - Dunkerque, France - Les 4 Ecluses    
16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie    
17 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain    
18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao    
19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

Get tickets here.

