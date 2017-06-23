SAMAEL Release Lyric Video For New Song “Angel Of Wrath”; Hegemony Album Artwork Revealed

After playing very special live sets at the Inferno and Metalmania festivals earlier this year, Swiss black metal pioneers Samael are now ready to reveal a first glimpse into their upcoming album that will crown their 30th band anniversary later this year.

The band already played the brand new track "Angel Of Wrath" live at the above mentioned festivals, and the response from fans and devotees in front of the stage was amazing. Now Samael are ready to release the first song from their new album to the rest of the world. Watch a lyric video for “Angel Of Wrath” below:

Founded in 1987 as an old school black metal act that was influenced by the likes of Bathory, fellow countrymen Celtic Frost, and Venom, the brothers Vorph and Xy later developed the band's style further towards a more industrial dark metal sound that found its previous high peak in those legendary albums such as Passage and Eternal.

Samael's new album, Hegemony, will be released on October 13th via Napalm Records worldwide. Stay tuned for more details.

Live dates:

July

6 - Exit Festival - Petrovaradin, Serbia

August

10 - Brutal Assault - Josefov, Czech Republic

September

10 - Metal Italia Festival - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

October

14 - California Deathfest - Oakland, CA

Samael lineup:

Vorph: Guitars, Vocals

Xy: Keyboards and Programming

Makro: Guitars Drop: Bass

(Photo - Aline Fournier)