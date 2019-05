Swiss black metal pioneers, Samael, have released a video for the title track off their latest album, Hegemony. Watch below.

Samael launches their European tour tomorrow, May 7, in Stuttgart, Germany. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Vorph: Guitars, Vocals

Xy: Keyboards and Programming

Drop: Guitars

Zorrac: Bass

(Photo - Aline Fournier)