SAMAEL To Celebrate 30th Anniversary With New Album In 2017

Switzerland's industrial/symphonic black metal bashers Samael have posted the following update:

"Samael is celebrating 30th anniversary next year and is releasing a new album. On April 22, the band will headline the return of the mighty MetalMania Festival in Katowice, Poland. The band will perform a special set featuring material from the first four albums, and present new songs from the upcoming album. Get ready for a very special show! Tickets are available now."

Samael's previous album, Lux Mundi, was released in April 2011 through Nuclear Blast. Go to this location for updates.