SAMAEL To Release 25th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Of 1992’s Blood Ritual

Century Media Records and Samael invite you to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Swiss metal masters’ 1992 opus, Blood Ritual, which will be released as a vinyl edition on December 1st.

It features the LP’s original cover artwork re-created from a brand-new scan of the original painting by Axel Hermann (Asphyx, Grave, Unleashed) and reveals its more blueish character, which was already lost on the first pressing. The artwork has not been polished digitally to show it exactly the way it looks twenty-five years after being painted.

Furthermore, Blood Ritual has been mastered for vinyl and CD by Patrick W. Engel / Temple Of Disharmony (Tiamat, Iced Earth, Moonspell), comes in a gatefold sleeve and includes a 60x60cm sized cover art poster as additional extra. Apart from regular black vinyl, the following limited coloured editions are available for pre-ordering now.

- Gatefold white LP+CD & Poster // 100 copies (Century Media webstore exclusive)

- Gatefold silver LP+CD & Poster // 200 copies

Get these here.

- Gatefold light blue LP+CD & Poster // 200 copies (Nuclear Blast exclusive)

Pre-order here.