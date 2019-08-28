SAMHAIN Drummer / Actor LONDON MAY Guests On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRightToRock.com has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #59), featuring Samhain drummer/actor London May.

"The boys recently caught up with actor/musician London May to discuss his short film, Brutal Realty Inc. London gives us the skinny on his new killer short film about a demon black metal drummer gone suburban real estate agent. London also talks about the time and money it takes to make a film short and how a splatter scene destroyed his apartment. He also discusses his time in Samhain as well as some other music projects he's involved in."

Listen to the podcast here.

Brutal Realty, Inc. is an absurd black metal horror film from director Erik Boccio. Starring actor/musician London May of Glenn Danzig's Samhain, the fifteen-minute short includes Sarah Burns from HBO's Barry and a decimating musical score composed by Sanford Parker (Buried At Sea, Corrections House, Mirrors For Psychic Warfare), Dallas Thomas (Pelican), Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Corrections House, Sick Gazelle), and Charlie Fell (Lord Mantis, Cobalt).

For more info, visit the official Brutal Realty, Inc. website here. View the official Brutal Realty, Inc. trailer below: