SAMHAIN - Limited Edition Tribute Album Featuring GHOUL, BRAIN TENTACLES, MIDNIGHT, CHILD BITE, And More Due In May

On May 4th, Corpse Flower Records will unleash We All Want Our Time In Hell, a limited edition, vinyl-only tribute to '80s goth punk icons Samhain. Curated by Child Bite frontman Shawn Knight and mastered by James Plotkin (Old, Scorn, Khanate, Khlyst), the album features 40 minutes of brand new recordings from the likes of Midnight, Ghoul, Acid Witch, Brain Tentacles, Joel Grind, Ringworm, and many more spanning Samhain's four studio releases.

"I've been a huge fan of Glenn Danzig's music ever since I was a 13-year-old kid, just a couple years after Samhain had dissolved," relays Knight. "MTV introduced me to Danzig, and a friend's older brother - along with Metallica's Garage Days Re-Revisited EP - got me into the Misfits. Discovering Samhain took a bit more digging, and always felt that much more mysterious because of it. All of the classic Danzigian elements are present; murky atmosphere, dark / taboo lyrics, catchy hooks and melodies, gritty DIY art and recordings, and of course that Evil Elvis voice. I've always felt that this less celebrated period of Danzig's output deserved more love, and I hope that our small tribute will introduce a few more kids to the music of Samhain."

We All Want Our Time In Hell will be limited to 300 copies in three color variants (black, white and orange) and see release via Corpse Flower Records on May 4th. For pre-orders, go to this location.

Tracklisting:

"Night Chill" - Joel Grind

"Mother Of Mercy" - Midnight

"In My Grip" - Nil Eye

"Black Dream" - Ringworm

"Macabre" - Ghoul

"Halloween II" - Acid Witch

"The Howl" - Multicult

"The Shift" - Like Rats

"Kiss Of Steel" - Shed The Skin

"I Am Misery" - Immortal Bird

"Unbridled" - Child Bite

"Human Pony Girl" - Brain Tentacles

"Archangel" - Ritual Howls