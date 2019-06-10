SAMHAIN’s LONDON MAY Stars In Black Metal Short Brutal Realty, Inc.; Trailer Now Streaming

Brutal Realty, Inc. is an absurd black metal horror film from director Erik Boccio. Starring actor/musician London May of Glenn Danzig's Samhain, the fifteen-minute short includes Sarah Burns from HBO's Barry and a decimating musical score composed by Sanford Parker (Buried At Sea, Corrections House, Mirrors For Psychic Warfare), Dallas Thomas (Pelican), Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Corrections House, Sick Gazelle), and Charlie Fell (Lord Mantis, Cobalt).

View the official Brutal Realty, Inc. trailer below:

Brutal Realty, Inc. has been selected to screen at two of horror's largest film festivals.

On Saturday June 15th, Brutal Realty, Inc. will make its official world premiere in Chicago at the 5th annual Cinepocalypse film festival where London May will be introducing the film.

On Friday, June 21st, Brutal Realty, Inc. will screen in Brooklyn as the selected "Spotlight Short" for the 19th annual TromaDance Film Festival, followed by a Q&A with Erik Boccio and London May.

The plot outline reads as follows: Brutal Realty, Inc. is a comedy horror film starring a Black Metal demon rocker who becomes disillusioned with his day job and decides to pursue his real passion: flipping houses. When a rival gang stands in his way, he embraces the powers of darkness to achieve his true dreams.

For further details, visit the official Brutal Realty, Inc. Facebook page.