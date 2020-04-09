SAMMY HAGAR Admits "There's A Possibility Of Postponing The First Leg" Of Upcoming CIRCLE Tour

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony were recently interviewed by Eddie Trunk as part of Trunk Nation on SiriusXM. The pair discussed the current status of Sammy Hagar & The Circle's summer U.S. tour with Night Ranger; Whitesnake dropped off the bill due to frontman David Coverdale requiring surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour could be in jeopardy due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Hagar said (hear audio below): "Well, Live Nation says until further notice, they're just leaving things as they are. But there's a possibility of it postponing the first leg, and then we'll look at the second leg."

"The good thing about our tour is we're in three legs — we're July, August, September. So if July gets cancelled, or postponed, we move it to October, and then we can start in August. We can keep stacking it around. Then we get into the winter, and we'd have to go indoors or something. Listen, I'm gonna get out there and play. Otherwise, I'm gonna go crazy. And I don't want Mikey breathing down my neck: 'Hey, Sambo, hey, when are we going out? Hey, Sambo, when is the next gig?'"

Anthony added: "My wife is breathing down my neck to get my ass out of the house. You know, the only thing that's really crazy, though, now is I'm starting to read in the trades and stuff like that, they talk about when everything starts to calm down and they're letting people out again or whatever, it might take a while for the concert business to build back up, because a lot of people still might be kind of gun shy, so to speak, to go to a concert and be around a bunch of people like that."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle cancelled their South American tour, which was supposed to take place last month, due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Joining Hagar and Anthony in The Circle are drummer Jason Bonham (Black Country Communion, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening) and guitarist Vic Johnson (The Waboritas).

Tour Dates:

July

9 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

11 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds - Tampa, FL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

19 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

22 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

25 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue - Salamanca, NY

26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

August

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

12 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

14 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

15 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

19 - S&T Bank Music Park - Burgettstown, PA

21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

22 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

September

2 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

3 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

6 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

8 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

10 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

13 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

15 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

16 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

18 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA

20 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA