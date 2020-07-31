SAMMY HAGAR And DARYL HALL Guest On New Episode Of AXS TV's "At Home And Social"; Video

It's the meeting of the AXS TV minds! Daryl Hall and Sammy Hagar interview each other in the At Home And Social crossover event of the summer. Watch below:

This week, Daryl Hall is leaving his house to head to Mexico! Daryl Hall stops by "The Red Rocker" Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina in Mexico to perform hit songs like "I Can't Drive 55" and "Family Man" on this episode of Live From Daryl's House.

See the full episode this Sunday, August 2 at 9/8c on AXS TV. Watch a sneak peek video below: