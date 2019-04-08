SAMMY HAGAR And GUY FIERI Team Up For New Tequila

Legendary rocker and spirits pioneer, Sammy Hagar, has joined forces with acclaimed chef and restaurateur, Guy Fieri, to create a new tequila: Santo Fino Blanco, reports Jason Dinant of KTNV.

Launching in May, Santo Fino Blanco is the second spirit in the Los Santo family, joining Santo Puro Mezquila, the world’s first and only blend of tequila and mezcal. Learn more at this location.

Las Vegas CBS affliate 8 News Now has filed the following video report detailing the collaboration between Hagar and Fieri.