SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY Pay Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN With Live Performance Of "Right Now" (Video)

During Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash 2020, which took place on October 8th on Catalina Island, California, former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen with The Circle performing the Van Halen classic, "Right Now". Check out the video below.

On October 7th, Hagar and Anthony released a video, shot at rehearsals for Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash 2020. In the clip, they talk about the passing of Eddie, who died on on Tuesday (October 6) at 65 years of age following a long cancer battle. Watch below:

