SAMMY HAGAR And THE DOORS Guitarist ROBBY KRIEGER Team Up For "Roadhouse Blues" In Rock and Roll Road Trip Sneak Peek (Video)

In the clip below, Sammy Hagar and The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger perform "Roadhouse Blues" in a preview of an upcoming episode of Hagar’s music, food and travel series Rock and Roll Road Trip, airing July 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

According to Rolling Stone, the episode is set in Los Angeles and centered around the “America Salutes You: Guitar Legends II” benefit concert to raise money and awareness for mental health and wellness issues among veterans and first responders. Hagar and Krieger performed “Roadhouse Blues” at the show, and the clip offers a look at their horn-studded rendition of the Doors’ 1970 classic.

Krieger also sits down for an interview with Hagar and discusses the way the Doors approached their politically and socially conscious lyrics. “Jim used to say, that when he wrote anyway — he’d try to tell me to write like that — is to be a mirror of society,” Krieger says. “Don’t try to preach what you think it should be, but just be a mirror.”

Speaking in Issue 15 of Planet Rock magazine, Sammy Hagar says David Lee Roth “refuses to acknowledge” that Van Halen “was even more successful” during his tenure with the band.

Sammy Hagar replaced David Lee Roth in Van Halen in 1985 and released four studio albums with the band - 5150, OU812, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and Balance - before they acrimoniously parted ways following internal conflicts in 1996.

After teaming up with Roth on the seemingly improbable co-headline ‘Song For Song, the Heavyweight Champs of Rock and Roll Tour’ in the summer of 2002, Hagar returned to the Van Halen fold from 2003 to 2005.

Asked about his so-called “rivalry” with Roth in the Confessional feature in Planet Rock magazine, Hagar reveals: “It wasn’t even a blip on my radar.

“I don’t respect Dave’s artistry, but I do think he’s clever and a great showman and what he did with Van Halen in the early days was fantastic. Van Halen couldn’t have made it without him.

“God bless Dave, but he refuses to acknowledge that Van Halen with me was even more successful than Van Halen with him, and that’s very stupid of him.

“That’d be like me not acknowledging what he did for the band before I joined: that would be stupid wouldn’t it?”

Elsewhere in his wide-ranging interview, Hagar revealed what caused the end of his first stint with the band. “We had eight years of (huge success), and then suddenly people in the band started changing... and it wasn’t me and it wasn’t Mike (Anthony),” Hagar said.

“The Balance record was like pulling teeth, things got very dysfunctional by then. Drugs and alcohol and insecurity and bad management killed that band.”

