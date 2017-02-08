SAMMY HAGAR Announced As Featured Speaker At SXSW Conference

Sammy Hagar has been announced as a featured speaker at this year's South By Southwest (SXSW) Conference, taking place March 10th - 19th in Austin, Texas. Hagar will speak on Thursday, March 16th, at 2 PM.

Hype from SXSW: “For the last four decades, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music’s most dynamic and prolific artists. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, to a multiplatinum solo career. Hagar has also become a dedicated philanthropist, a two-time New York Times best-selling author and auspicious entrepreneur.”

Hagar recently issued the video update below, letting fans in on what to expect in 2017, including The Circle tour, Season 2 of Rock & Roll Road Trip, Top Rock Countdown, 70th Birthday bash, the This Is Sammy Hagar album, Santo Mezquila​, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and more.