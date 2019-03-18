SAMMY HAGAR Announces 6th Annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit Concert; Artists Include JOE SATRIANI, RICK SPRINGFIELD, NANCY WILSON, THE CIRCLE And More

Sammy Hagar has announced the lineup for the sixth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert, taking place May 15 at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Artists performing at Acoustic-4-A-Cure VI include (in alphabetical order): Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers), Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), Lukas Nelson, Joe Satriani, Rick Springfield, Nancy Wilson (Heart) and Sammy Hagar & The Circle, featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson. Acoustic-4-A-Cure is a concert benefiting The Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 AM, PDT via livenation.com. There is a 4-ticket limit per customer. Every ticket purchased will include one (1) CD copy of Sammy Hagar & The Circle's new album Space Between. Customers who redeem the CD will also receive a digital copy of Space Between. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions on how to redeem their copy that will be mailed to them on May 10.

Now in its sixth year, Acoustic-4-A-Cure has quickly become one of the year's hottest tickets, with legendary artists performing acoustic sets, epic collaborations and impromptu jams from the stages of intimate and storied San Francisco venues like The Fillmore. The benefit was created by Bay Area rock legends Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield, whose vision was to raise needed funds and awareness for the pediatric cancer research by throwing a must-see concert for fans and donating all of the proceeds to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. In past years, artists including Billie Joe Armstrong, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Jerry Cantrell, Kevin Cronin, Melissa Etheridge, Mick Fleetwood, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, James Hetfield, Vic Johnson, Tommy Lee, Taj Mahal, Sarah McLachlan, Pat Monahan, Linda Perry, Chad Smith, Adam Sandler, Joe Satriani, Bob Weir, Nancy Wilson, and more have performed remarkable sets.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their debut album of original material, Space Between, on May 10th through BMG.

"Devil Came To Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

The band will kick off their 23-city North American beginning on April 19th in Reno, NV and extending through June 7th in Chicago, IL. Rock greats Vince Neil and Night Ranger will join the tour as special guests on select dates of the tour. Get tickets here. Tour itinerary is listed below.

Every ticket purchased to the North American tour will include one (1) CD copy of the new album Space Between (The Lewiston, NY show at ArtPark is not part of this offer). In addition, a digital copy of Space Between will also be delivered to customers who redeem the CD. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions on how to redeem their copy that will be mailed to them on May 10th.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Tour Dates:

April

19 - Grand Theatre - Reno, NV

20 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

22 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA

23 - Rabobank Theatre - Bakersfield, CA

26 - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre - Laughlin, NV

27 - Route 66 Casino - Albuquerque, NM

30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May

1 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

3 - Winstar Casino - Thackerville, OK

4 - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino - Tulsa, OK

17 - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater - Prior Lake, MN

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

23 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn - Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

With the upcoming release of Space Between, the band harnesses the depth of their artistic experiences and seminal collaborative sound with Hagar's prolific writing vein to produce an album that builds and explodes, song after song, around the concepts of money, greed, enlightenment and truth.

Formed in 2014, the acclaimed supergroup featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.

BMG signed a worldwide label deal with Sammy Hagar & The Circle for the new album, Space Between, and will also include select Hagar catalog titles.

(Photo - Leah Steiger)