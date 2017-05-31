SAMMY HAGAR / BOSTON Guitarist GARY PIHL Offers Walkthrough Of ALL 41’s “After The Rain”; Video

All 41, featuring Terry Brock on lead vocals (Giant, Strangeways), Robert Berry (Three, Alliance) on bass and lead vocals, Gary Pihl (Boston, Sammy Hagar, Alliance) on guitar, and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) on drums, will released their debut album, World's Best Hope, on July 7th.

In the video below, Gary Pihl offers a guitar walkthrough for the album track “After The Rain”:

All 41 is a project very close to the hearts of each musician involved. All 41 is a project born of passion and fire.

Guitarist Gary Pihl says, “It started with some great sounding songs in a rough "demo" form, but every time I got a new version with each musician's real performance on it, I got stoked! We're all bringing our "A Game" to the band. I can't wait to do some gigs with these guys! Robert and I go way back, and Terry and Matt are like the best players ever!"

Bassist and co-vocalist Robert Berry adds: "So many times musicians get together and struggle to find common ground in style and substance. When Serafino, president of Frontiers, called me with the line up for All 41 I had no idea that he had put together perfectly matching musical pieces. From playing bass to Matt's solid drums, trading vocals with Terry's soaring voice, to the warmth and feel of Gary's own style of powerful, yet melodic guitar playing, this band came together like missing puzzle pieces. I can't wait to get it on to the concert stage."

"What a great bunch of musicians to work with and such talented, classy guys. I am proud to be associated with this project and i am so proud of my great friend and collaborator Alessandro Del Vecchio for his incredible work!!!! Thank you Serafino, Mario, and Frontiers for ANOTHER amazing opportunity....GRAZIE MILLE AMICI," says vocalist Terry Brock, with drummer Matt Starr adding, "I had a lot of fun making this record. There are some amazing songs and everybody really played great!"

Musically, these guys gel incredibly well and have come up with a superb debut album which mixes Mr Big's most melodic moments together with the more keyboard-laden years of Van Halen along with obvious nods to Strangeways and Alliance. The duel lead vocals are an amazing plus for this absolutely beautiful record, not to mention the excellent production which highlights the unforgettable melodies. An AOR highlight of the year.

Tracklisting:

“After The Rain”

“Cyanide”

“Down Life's Page”

“Mother Don't Cry”

“Show Me The Way”

“Walk Alone”

“Don't Surrender (To Love)”

“Hero In Your Life”

“Never Back Down Again”

“Who Knows”

“The World's Best Hope”

“After The Rain” video:

EPK: