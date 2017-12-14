SAMMY HAGAR Brings Fans Back To 1978 In Sammy’s Fractured Rock ‘N’ Roll Photos; Video

Check out this throwback video for episode #7 of Sammy Hagar’s Fractured Rock ‘N’ Roll Photos bringing fans back to 1978 and the Sammy Hagar Band.

According to Vintage Vinyl News, AXS TV has announced the premiere dates for its 2018 mid-season schedule, which includes the return of the network's most popular original series Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar.

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names, as season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar presented by Mercury Insurance debuts on Sunday, April 8th at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. Upcoming episodes feature an eclectic array of guest appearances including Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, The Who icon Roger Daltrey, heavy metal pioneer Rob Halford; classic rock hit makers Foreigner, Canadian alt-rockers Nickelback and more.

“It’s been a cool surprise how much we’re all enjoying the interview part of this show because as artists what happens on stage or in the music studio is the easy/fun stuff and the interviews often feel like the work,” remarked Sammy Hagar. “It’s like when the camera lights go on and the questions start, that typical wall or guard is down because it’s me on the other end and not a seasoned journalist asking the questions. So the flow is organic and its easy – to the point where we’re both surprised how deep and real the conversations get – we’re definitely forgetting the camera is even there and I think that’s really connecting with the viewers, too.”

“Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is the perfect fit for our TV audience, giving them unprecedented access into the lives of some of today’s top musicians,” said Evan Haiman, AXS TV’s Vice President of Programming and Development. “The series has continued to gain new viewers with each of its prior two seasons, and we look forward to building on that success with the incredible crop of high-caliber talent that we have lined up for season three.”

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.

Sammy Hagar has released a couple of clips from this epic multi-night birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which premiered in movie theatres nationwide on December 5th.

The two videos below feature Toby Keith and Eddie Money:

On Wednesday, January 31st, at The Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California, Adopt The Arts Foundation will host an extraordinary evening to honor Sammy Hagar

"Musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Sammy Hagar has demonstrated decades of influence on our modern culture. We are grateful to be able to showcase not only his talent, but his personality, and a style that has been an incredible inspiration to fans around the world," reads a press release.

Kings Of Chaos, led by drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) will take the stage that night to pay tribute to Hagar. Other Kings Of Chaos members include: Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Billy Duffy (The Cult), Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Robert Deleo and Dean Deleo (Stone Temple Pilots), Steve Lukather (Toto), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Stevie Salas (Rod Stewart), and Franky Perez (Apocalyptica).

Adopt The Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit funding arts programs in public elementary schools. Co-founded in 2012 by legendary Guns N' Roses drummer, Matt Sorum, and mother-of-two, Abby Berman. Supported by Jane Lynch and others. It is the mission of Adopt The Arts Foundation to bring together well-known artists, public figures, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and the general public to save the arts in America's public schools.

Further details and ticket info can be found at this location.