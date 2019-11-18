SAMMY HAGAR Celebrates 11 Years Of Cosmic Universal Fashion Album; Music Video + Behind-The-Scenes Footage For "Loud" Feat. BILLY DUFFY, MATT SORUM, MICHAEL ANTHONY

"Get 'Loud' because today we are celebrating 11 years of Cosmic Universal Fashion!," states a message from Sammy Hagar.

"Tell us your favorite song in the comments and check out the music video for 'Loud' featuring Billy Duffy (The Cult), Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver), and Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, The Circle)."

You can also watch the behind-the-scenes footage, below:

 



