SAMMY HAGAR Closes El Paseo Restaurant In Mill Valley To Concentrate On Music, Performances, TV Series

Sammy Hagar has closed his El Paseo restaurant in Mill Valley, California. Sammy posted the following message at the restaurant website:

"After 7 years, this wonderful, beautiful, passionate labor of love has become far too time consuming for me. I’m in the process of finishing a new album with The Circle and need to concentrate on my music, my performances and my TV series. I also want to be able to spend more quality time with my family. The day to day problems of operating a restaurant have prevented me from doing a lot of the things that I need to be doing. You might say that I have been dealing with a lot of headaches and have simply run out of aspirin.

"Once I get to the Birthday Bash in October, I will revisit El Paseo, build a team and start over from scratch.

"Thanks to everyone for all of your support, and in the meantime, please visit some of the other great restaurants in downtown Mill Valley."

Hagar recently announced his new High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, taking place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th.

Headlined by Sammy Hagar And The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson plus special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more.

All the details and tickets at HighTideBeachParty.com. Check out an announcement video below: