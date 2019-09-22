SAMMY HAGAR Comments On High Tide Beach Party & Car Show Cancellation, Vows To Make It Up To The Fans (Video)

According to a report from the Orange County Register, Sammy Hagar's High Tide Beach Party & Car Show scheduled to take place on September 28th and 29th at Huntington State Beach, has been cancelled because the production company “did not meet permit requirements.” The report has been confirmed by an announcement on the High Tide Beach Party's official website here.

Hagar has since checked in via Twitter with a message for the fans:

Like you, I’m surprised & disappointed about High Tide, & sorry for fans who are inconvenienced - I’ll make it up to you Redheads, starting w/ extra free show 10/8 w/ the Wabos in Cabo! Old style: first come, first served#ImDisappointedToo #RedheadsRule #FansFirst #SeeYouInCabo pic.twitter.com/pCvozdv3gQ — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) 21. September 2019



With regards to the cancellation, Freeze Management responded to requests for comment via email Friday night with the following statement:

“Our company can’t comment on pending litigation but there are two sides to every story. Thousands of music fans and car enthusiasts had a wonderful, memorable experience last year and we were very much looking forward to expanding on that for 2019. All of our vendors, sponsors and performing talent are equally dismayed that this will not happen as intended in Huntington Beach, and ultimately the fans lose the most because they’ve been looking forward to the event for months — some even planning travel from across the country and around the world to visit California to enjoy it. We are grateful for the support received so far from fans, artists and sponsors.”

Hagar issued a statement through his publicist on Friday. “I was surprised and very disappointed to learn of the cancellation. More than anything I’m just sorry to inconvenience the fans.”

Read the complete OCR report here.