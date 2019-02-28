SAMMY HAGAR - "Everyone Thinks Money Is The Root Of All Evil"

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their debut album of original material, Space Between, on May 10th through BMG.

Space Between wasn't initially intended to be a concept album, yet it turned out to be one. During a recent interview with Mistress Carrie of Boston radio station WAAF 107.3 - which can be heard below - Hagar sheds some light on his new material.

"It started with a song about the beginning of money back when the Federal Reserve - I think it was 1864 or 1796, whatever it was; a long time ago - I thought about the idea of how before that, before they were printing money, how we used to make a living and how people would do it. They would go work and they would barter. You'd trade for flour or gold, you'd bring pelts in and trade 'em for 50 pounds of bacon to take up to your cabin and live. It was like a whole different kind of thing."

Sammy elaborated further: "Anyway, I wrote this song called 'Devil Came To Philly', and I was writing about that - about the Federal Reserve, the beginning of that and how it's kind of like the root of all evil; everyone thinks money is the root of all evil. I don't wanna give the whole story away, but that's the thought that started it. And then it seemed like it kept going. And I don't know why. And then, all of a sudden, my life came into it, and I started writing about what I know about finances and business and about money and charities and greed and helping other people and all the different aspects of life. And it just seems like it kind of wrote itself. And next thing I know, I had a concept record. I mean, I stuck with it - I knew what I was doing halfway through it. But when I first started it, it wasn't gonna be a concept; I just was writing one particular song about the Federal Reserve - 'Devil Came To Philly', where the first money was printed."

Space Between cover art and tracklisting:

"Devil Came To Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

The band, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will kick off their 23-city North American beginning on April 19th in Reno, NV and extending through June 7th in Chicago, IL. Rock greats Vince Neil and Night Ranger will join the tour as special guests on select dates of the tour. Get tickets here. Tour itinerary is listed below.

Every ticket purchased to the North American tour will include one (1) CD copy of the new album Space Between (The Lewiston, NY show at ArtPark is not part of this offer). In addition, a digital copy of Space Between will also be delivered to customers who redeem the CD. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions on how to redeem their copy that will be mailed to them on May 10th.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Tour Dates:

April

19 - Grand Theatre - Reno, NV

20 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

22 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA

23 - Rabobank Theatre - Bakersfield, CA

26 - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre - Laughlin, NV

27 - Route 66 Casino - Albuquerque, NM

30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May

1 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

3 - Winstar Casino - Thackerville, OK

4 - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino - Tulsa, OK

17 - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater - Prior Lake, MN

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

23 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn - Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

With the upcoming release of Space Between, the band harnesses the depth of their artistic experiences and seminal collaborative sound with Hagar's prolific writing vein to produce an album that builds and explodes, song after song, around the concepts of money, greed, enlightenment and truth.

Formed in 2014, the acclaimed supergroup featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.

BMG signed a worldwide label deal with Sammy Hagar & The Circle for the new album, Space Between, and will also include select Hagar catalog titles.

(Photo - Leah Steiger)