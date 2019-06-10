SAMMY HAGAR - First Musician To Donate To Niagara Falls Charities

Sammy Hagar made a donation to Heart, Love And Soul and Community Missions in Niagara Falls, NY before his concert at Artpark this past Tuesday, June 4th, reports Evan Anstey of WIVB.

The Hagar Family Foundation gave them a check for $2,500 to help with food services for the less fortunate. This donation counts toward the weekly "Cash & Cans" collection that takes place at Artpark on Tuesdays.

Community Missions says this is the first donation made by a performer in the 11-year history of the drive.

To learn more about Heart, Love And Soul, click here. For further information on Community Missions, visit this location.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have released a video for "Affirmation", featured on the band’s debut album of original material, Space Between. Watch below. Space Between is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came To Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation" video:

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video: