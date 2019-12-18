SAMMY HAGAR - "Happy Holidays From The Hagars"; Video

Sammy Hagar has released a new video, in which he and wife Kari offer greetings for the holiday season. Watch below:

Last month, The Grammy Museum welcomed Sammy Hagar for an in-depth conversation with moderator Scott Goldman, followed by a stripped down acoustic performance. Q&A footage from the evening can be viewed below.

California Rock News posted a gallery of photos from the performance portion of the event, and released video footage of Hagar performing the Van Halen song, "Right Now". Watch the video below, and view the photo gallery at California Rock News.