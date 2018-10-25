SAMMY HAGAR - High Tide Beach Party & Car Show 2018 Recap Video Posted

Sammy Hagar has released a recap video for his High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, which took place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th and included special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more. Watch below:

Cabo Wabo Cantina, the Mexican restaurant chain started by Sammy Hagar, plans to open its first East Coast outpost in Times Square, New York, Nicholas Rizzi of Commercial Observer recently reported.

The eatery inked a 10-year lease for 8,300 square feet inside 725 Eighth Avenue between West 45th and West 46th Streets. The asking rent for the space was $400 per square foot and Cabo Wabo plans to open in spring 2019. Cabo Wabo is taking all five levels of the building.

