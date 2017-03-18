SAMMY HAGAR - "I'm A Pretty Lucky Guy And I Surround Myself With Good People"

Vocalist/guitarist Sammy Hagar recently spoke with Mike Snider at USA Today about his successes in music, business and life. Following is an excerpt from the article.

Long before Hagar built his Cabo Wabo cantina in Mexico and launched the tequila brand that he eventually sold for $100 million, the singer made smaller investments. "I was poor growing up. When I got my first bit of money my mom ... (she said), 'You gotta save your money. You gotta make investments. You are going end up broke, drug addict alcoholic in jail' and I was like, 'Man, I don't want to do that.' She instilled it in me."

He bought homes for his mother and sister and "built an apartment building and my nieces and nephews ran it," Hagar said. "Those were the kind of businesses I did. "

"Those kind of investments turned out really well. So everybody thought I was smart," he said. "I'm not sure I'm that smart. I'm a pretty lucky guy and I surround myself with good people."

Building the Cabo Wabo cantina "was not business. It was strictly passion," he said. He wanted the tequila bar as a place he and friends could come relax and jam together. "It has turned into an unbelievable business."

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, which began on March 5th an AXS TV. Episode 2 featured country legend Toby Keith. In a deleted scene from the episode, Keith and Hagar talk about how the tune “Red Solo Cup” came to Keith after folks in Nashville were afraid of recording it.

Season 2 will follow Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more. Join Sammy again this season on AXS.TV as he journeys through San Francisco, Chicago, Maui, and many more cities in between!

“With season two of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, we give viewers the ultimate backstage pass as more of music’s biggest names open up about their lives, legacies, and passions outside of the industry. From classic rock to country, there is truly something here for everyone to enjoy - making this a must-see event for all true music enthusiasts and we’re thrilled to be partnering again with Mercury Insurance as sponsor of the popular series.” - Michele M. Dix, AXS TV’s senior vice president, programming and development.

