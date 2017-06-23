SAMMY HAGAR - “I Would Love To Give The Fans The Greatest VAN HALEN Show They Could Possibly Have Today... And Then Say, "OK, I Still Don't Like You Guys"

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Sammy Hagar discusses his love for James Brown, what kind of Van Halen reunion he'd like to see and more.

Asked about the ongoing rumours that he’s going back to Van Halen, Sammy responds, “I haven't talked to anyone, and I'm not reaching out. I'm gonna tell you exactly what my dream would be, though. It would be Sam, Dave, Mike, Al and Eddie [the band's 1984 lineup, plus Hagar]. If [Eddie's son] Wolfie's band opened, that's fine.

“I’d say, "Dave, you go out and play two songs, then walk off the stage. I walk out, I'll do two songs. I'll walk off, you do two songs." Can you imagine the competition of that? Dave goes out and does "Jump" and "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love”. I go out there and blow out something like "Good Enough”. You gotta hit it hard, and you better be good. I would give my money to food banks if they would do the same. I would love to give the fans the greatest Van Halen show they could possibly have today. And then say, "OK, I still don't like you guys."

Does he think this is likely to happen? “I think it could happen in a second. I think there's so much money involved that somebody will make it happen. Think of the promoters, managers, T-shirt guys, you name it.”

Read the full interview at RollingStone.com.

Hagar returns for the second half of Season 2 of Rock & Roll Road Trip with more great guests including Don Felder, Styx, Run DMC, Vince Neil, Chad Smith, Shep Gordon, and more on July 9th on AXS TV. Check out a new trailer below.

Head here for the Season 2 schedule.