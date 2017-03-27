SAMMY HAGAR, JAMES HETFIELD Announce Fourth Annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit Concert

Earlier today Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) and James Hetfield (Metallica) announced the lineup for Acoustic-4-A-Cure IV, on May 15th at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California. Artists performing at Acoustic-4-A-Cure IV include (in alphabetical order): Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Don Felder, Mick Fleetwood, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Vic Johnson, Sarah McLachlan, Steve Vai and Bob Weir. The 2017 concert blends veterans and newcomers to the event, with Dave Grohl sitting in for James Hetfield, who will be away on tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10AM PDT via livenation.com. Tickets will not be available at The Fillmore box office, charge by phone or outlets. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.

Now in its fourth year, Acoustic-4-A-Cure has quickly become one of the year's hottest tickets, with legendary artists performing acoustic sets, epic collaborations and impromptu jams from the stages of intimate and storied San Francisco venues like The Fillmore. The benefit was created by Bay Area rock legends Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield, whose vision was to raise needed funds and awareness for the pediatric cancer research by throwing a must-see concert for fans and donating all of the proceeds to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. In past years, artists including John Mayer, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jerry Cantrell, Melissa Ethridge, Joe Satriani, Pat Monahan, Adam Sandler, Nancy Wilson, Linda Perry, Chad Smith, Vic Johnson, Tommy Lee and Kris Kristoferson have joined Hagar and Hetfield to rock the sold-out benefit concerts.

Tickets are priced as follows: $150 each for a general admission ticket which this year also include a commemorative t-shirt. A very limited amount of VIP tickets will be available at $500 each. VIP tickets include: access to an exclusive VIP area to view the concert, an Acoustic-4-A-Cure t-shirt and poster, complimentary food & drinks, and more.