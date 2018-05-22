SAMMY HAGAR Jams With TROMBONE SHORTY In 360° Sneak Peek Video For Next Sunday's Rock & Roll Road Trip Episode

Next Sunday's (May 27th) episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), is the Mardi Gras special featuring Trombone Shorty and Emeril Lagasse. Check out a 360° sneak peek video below:

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.