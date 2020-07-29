SAMMY HAGAR Lists Lake Arrowhead Getaway For $3.9 Million; Photo Gallery

Variety is reporting that Sammy Hagar has listed his Lake Arrowhead, California French-inspired chateau for $3.9 million. The 6,557 square feet home has eight bedrooms, and nine bathrooms.

Says Variety's Jeff Vasishta: "What is it about ‘80s rockers and imitation French homes? First Jon Bon Jovi listed his sprawling New Jersey take on Gallic-themed architecture, and now the “Red Rocker,” aka Sammy Hagar - solo artist and former lead singer of Van Halen - has done likewise with his French-inspired chateau that’s sited on the shore of California’s Lake Arrowhead. In all fairness, Hagar’s home has been off and on the market for the last three years; the septuagenarian rocker, who bought the lakeside manse in 2009 for $2.3 million as a retreat for his family, originally set it out for sale it in 2017 at $5.25 million.

"The asking price for the 6,557-square-foot, eight-bedroom and nine-bathroom vacation getaway, located about 80 miles from downtown Los Angeles, is now $3.9 million. Be prepared to be overwhelmed by a veritable forest full of dark wood - beams, floors, kitchen cabinetry, doors, window casings, muntins, and armoires. Elsewhere, there is enough stone to dam a raging river. The second-floor stone patio is one of the home’s highlights, offering mesmerizing views of the lake, and, unsurprisingly, the media room has a hefty sound system installed amongst more dark wood cabinetry."

Read more at Variety, and find a photo gallery here.