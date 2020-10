Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have released a new video, shot yesterday (October 7) at rehearsals for Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash 2020, on Catalina Island, California.

In the clip, Sammy and Michael talk about the passing of their former Van Halen bandmate, Eddie Van Halen, who died on on Tuesday (October 6) at 65 years of age following a long cancer battle. Watch below: