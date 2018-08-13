SAMMY HAGAR - New Album From THE CIRCLE "About The World Monetary System"

Sammy Hagar recently spoke to Jim Harrington of The Mercury News about the forthcoming album from his supergroup The Circle, also featuring bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson; an excerpt follows:

TMN: I know that you’ve been working on a new record with the Circle. What can you tell me about it?

Hagar: "I don’t have a name for it. Right now, I am calling it Hey Hey Hey. Because I say that in two songs — the first song and the last song. It’s about the world monetary system. It’s about crooks and it’s about good people and it’s about the Devil and it’s about God. It ends up it’s about greed. Greed makes people do weird stuff — it makes you hurt other people, take advantage of someone, it makes a war. It almost all has to do with greed."

"Everyone thinks, 'Hmm, money is the root of all evil.' But, really, without greed, money is a beautiful thing — you can change the world, you can buy happiness, you can heal the sick, feed the poor, you can stop a war."

In July, The Red Rocker took to Instagram where he shared a short video of him listening to a song from the upcoming first album of all-original material from The Circle.

Hagar used the hashtags "#lastsongonrecord" and "#january", implying that the song previewed would be the final track on the as yet untitled album, and that it will be released in January 2019.





Sammy Hagar has announced his new High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, taking place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th.

Headlined by Sammy Hagar & The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson plus special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more.

All the details and tickets at HighTideBeachParty.com. Check out an announcement video below: