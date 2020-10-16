SAMMY HAGAR On Renewing Friendship With EDDIE VAN HALEN Earlier This Year - "He Said, 'What Took You So Long?' It Put The Biggest Smile On My Face"

During the October 8th live broadcast of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, host Howard Stern paid tribute to the life and career of rock icon Eddie Van Halen, who had appeared on the show in the past. He also shared a statement from rock star Sammy Hagar saying, “I tried to get in touch with Sammy yesterday, Sammy didn’t want to come on the air today but he said, he says he is not up to talking in person. But he did send me this note so I will share it with you..."

"I would love you to share that Eddie and I had been texting and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” Sammy said in the statement he gave Howard. “We both agreed not to tell anyone because of all the rumours it would stir up about a reunion, etcetera, and we both knew that wasn’t going to happen. He also didn’t want anyone to know about his health. He stopped responding to me a month ago and I figured it wasn’t good. I reached out to him one more time last week and, when he didn’t respond, I figured it was a matter of time. But it came way too soon."

Stern adds: "That is signed by Sammy Hagar himself so that is what Sammy is thinking about."

Watch the video below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show:

Hagar has since spoken about renewing his friendship with Eddie Van Halen during an interview on the Angi Taylor Show, found below.

Hagar: "We didn't go around talking about it. He asked me not to talk about it, and I did not talk about it. But now, looking back, if we wouldn't have come to terms with that feud we were having after the reunion tour, I wouldn't have been able to come to grips with it. It would have been way too much for me because I'm still grieving my ass off. But the grieving is starting to make… it feels like, hey, we had a great thing. When I called him, after years of not speaking, back in February I think, or January, whatever it was - before COVID - he said, 'What took you so long?' (Laughs) It put the biggest smile on my face. I said, 'Oh my God. Don't ask me.' That was just very touching to me: 'Hey, I've been waitin'.'"

During Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash 2020, which took place on October 8th on Catalina Island, California, former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen with The Circle performing the Van Halen classic, "Right Now". Check out the video below.

On October 7th, Hagar and Anthony released a video, shot at rehearsals for Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash 2020. In the clip, they talk about the passing of Eddie, who died on on Tuesday (October 6) at 65 years of age following a long cancer battle. Watch below: