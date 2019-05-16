SAMMY HAGAR Opens 6th Annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit Concert With PINK FLOYD's "Comfortably Numb" Featuring NANCY WILSON, JOE SATRIANI, MICHAEL ANTHONY, JASON BONHAM; Video

Sammy Hagar's sixth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert took place last night, May 15, at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Acoustic-4-A-Cure VI opened up strong with this rendition of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb". Joining Sammy is Nancy Wilson (Heart), Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham. Watch video of the performance below. Other performers at A4AC 2019 included Bob Weir, Tom Johnston (Doobie Brothers), Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), Rick Springfield and Vic Johnson.

Now in its sixth year, Acoustic-4-A-Cure has quickly become one of the year's hottest tickets, with legendary artists performing acoustic sets, epic collaborations and impromptu jams from the stages of intimate and storied San Francisco venues like The Fillmore. The benefit was created by Bay Area rock legends Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield, whose vision was to raise needed funds and awareness for the pediatric cancer research by throwing a must-see concert for fans and donating all of the proceeds to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. In past years, artists including Billie Joe Armstrong, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Jerry Cantrell, Kevin Cronin, Melissa Etheridge, Mick Fleetwood, Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, James Hetfield, Vic Johnson, Tommy Lee, Taj Mahal, Sarah McLachlan, Pat Monahan, Linda Perry, Chad Smith, Adam Sandler, Joe Satriani, Bob Weir, Nancy Wilson, and more have performed remarkable sets.