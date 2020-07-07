SAMMY HAGAR Pays Tribute To Late Country Music Star CHARLIE DANIELS - "Legend, Innovator, And A Good Person"

Country/rock legend, Charlie Daniels, passed away on Monday in Nashville at 83 years of age. According to his publicist, the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke.

Sammy Hagar took to social media to pay tribute to Daniels, stating: "I had the honor of spending a day talking, singing, and playing music together at his home outside Nashville a couple years back for a Rock & Roll Road Trip. Charlie Daniels was the real deal – a great musician, singer-songwriter, and outlaw. He only played the kind of music he wanted to play, went country before country was cool. Legend, innovator, and good person. RIP."



