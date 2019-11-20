SAMMY HAGAR Performs Acoustic Rendition Of VAN HALEN's "Right Now" At Grammy Museum; Video
November 20, 2019, 15 minutes ago
On November 19, The Grammy Museum welcomed Sammy Hagar for an in depth conversation with moderator Scott Goldman, followed by a stripped down acoustic performance.
California Rock News has posted a gallery of photos from the performance portion of the event, and have released video footage of Hagar performing the Van Halen song, "Right Now".
