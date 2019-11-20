SAMMY HAGAR Performs Acoustic Rendition Of VAN HALEN's "Right Now" At Grammy Museum; Video

November 20, 2019, 15 minutes ago

news hard rock sammy hagar van halen

SAMMY HAGAR Performs Acoustic Rendition Of VAN HALEN's "Right Now" At Grammy Museum; Video

On November 19, The Grammy Museum welcomed Sammy Hagar for an in depth conversation with moderator Scott Goldman, followed by a stripped down acoustic performance.

California Rock News has posted a gallery of photos from the performance portion of the event, and have released video footage of Hagar performing the Van Halen song, "Right Now".

Watch the video below, and view the photo gallery at California Rock News.



Featured Audio

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews