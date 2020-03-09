SAMMY HAGAR Planning Vegas Residency At The Strat

Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), is planning a residency in Las Vegas at The Strat’s Celestia tent, set up on the north side of the property. The Red Rocker hopes to open the series in June, as a rehearsal for his summer tour, then settle into a one-weekend-per-month residency, reports John Katsilometes of Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party, like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday, but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world,” said Hagar. “I hate to put Cabo second to anything, but I feel in this case it’s gotta take second place to Las Vegas.”

The format would follow Hagar’s raucous birthday parties at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas. Hagar is already issuing an open invitation to such artists and friends as Rick Springfield, Billy Idol, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Neal Schon, Vince Neil and members of REO Speedwagon to join the revelry.

“Everybody wants to do a residency, and people are doing residencies, but (what) I want to create with the Strat guys… is more than me going into a building and playing it. We want it to be more like an event, a place for fans to come in that’s a consistently cool place.”

As for a name, Hagar says he hasn’t decided what to go with — yet. “I kind of like ‘Sammy Hagar’s Las Vegas Party,’ because that’s what it will be.”

