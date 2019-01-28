SAMMY HAGAR Posts Teaser Of New Song From THE CIRCLE

Sammy Hagar has taken to Instagram and previewed a snippet of a new song, "Trust Fund Baby" which is due to appear on the new album from The Circle, entitled Space Between. Check it out below.

Hagar recently uploaded a new video, in which he reflects on 2018, and offers a taste of what's in store for 2019, including a new album from supergroup Sammy Hagar & The Circle (also featuring bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson), Season 4 of his program Rock & Roll Road Trip, and a new tequila. Watch below: