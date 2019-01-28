SAMMY HAGAR Posts Teaser Of New Song From THE CIRCLE

January 28, 2019, 18 minutes ago

news sammy hagar the circle hard rock

Sammy Hagar has taken to Instagram and previewed a snippet of a new song, "Trust Fund Baby" which is due to appear on the new album from The Circle, entitled Space Between. Check it out below.


Hagar recently uploaded a new video, in which he reflects on 2018, and offers a taste of what's in store for 2019, including a new album from supergroup Sammy Hagar & The Circle (also featuring bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson), Season 4 of his program Rock & Roll Road Trip, and a new tequila. Watch below:



