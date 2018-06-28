SAMMY HAGAR Reaches Out To ALEX VAN HALEN, Gets No Repsonse - "I Guess No Waters Went Under That Bridge"

Talking about his time in Van Halen being "so long" ago with Eddie Trunk on Trunk Nation, singer Sammy Hagar revealed that he recently reached out to Alex Van Halen for his 65th birthday, but got no response. Hagar commented: "I guess no waters went under that bridge. And when I looked at the bridge, it was dry. There's not a drop that comes down underneath that bridge."

While discussing the 40th anniversary of Van Halen and the lack of anything from the band to celebrate it, Hagar also revealed that he has extended an invitation to David Lee Roth to play his just announced High Tide Beach Party this October.

Sammy Hagar has announced his new High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, taking place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th. Headlined by Sammy Hagar And The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson plus special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more.

All the details and tickets at HighTideBeachParty.com. Check out an announcement video below: