SAMMY HAGAR Releases Final Track-By-Track Video For This Is Sammy Hagar, Vol. 1 Album

Sammy Hagar has been releasing track-by-track videos for his album, This Is Sammy Hagar, Vol 1: When The Party Started, released in November 2016. The series concludes with the video for Track 14, “Never Said Goodbye”, which can be found below, along with all the previously posted clips.

Season 2 of Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip premiered on March 5th on AXS TV. Hagar has released a video sharing deleted scenes from the debut episode of Season 2 with drummer Tommy Lee. In this clip, Sammy and Tommy Lee (who was also featured in the debut episode of Season 1) sit down at Red Rocker Studios and talk about their approach to Acoustic-4-A-Cure.

Season 2 will follow Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more. Join Sammy again this season on AXS.TV as he journeys through San Francisco, Chicago, Maui, and many more cities in between!

“With season two of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, we give viewers the ultimate backstage pass as more of music’s biggest names open up about their lives, legacies, and passions outside of the industry. From classic rock to country, there is truly something here for everyone to enjoy - making this a must-see event for all true music enthusiasts and we’re thrilled to be partnering again with Mercury Insurance as sponsor of the popular series.” - Michele M. Dix, AXS TV’s senior vice president, programming and development.

Visit this location for the Season 2 schedule.