SAMMY HAGAR Releases New Sneak Peek Video For Sunday's Rock & Roll Road Trip "Mardi Gras" Episode

A new sneak peek video for this Sunday's (May 27th) episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV) can be seen below.

"Here is this Sunday's sneak peek from Rock & Roll Road Trip where Sammy heads to one of the biggest parties of the year, Mardi Gras. Sammy takes to the streets of New Orleans, checks out the world-famous floats, performs with Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews & Orleans Avenue and hangs out with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse."

A previously posted 360° sneak peek video follows:

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.