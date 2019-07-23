SAMMY HAGAR - Rock & Roll Road Trip Deleted Scene Featuring JASON BONHAM

Available for streaming below is a deleted scene from the latest episode of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip.

A message states: "This week on Rock & Roll Road Trip, we witnessed a jam session like no other as Sammy hosted a special drummer episode featuring Kenny Aronoff, Jason Bonham and Sheila E. The folks in the back were put in front of the camera for an interview and a drum off unlike anything before seen on the show. If you missed out on the action, catch the re-airing this Wednesday, July 24 at 5:30 PM, PT.

"We also have this week's exclusive video clip: a deleted scene where Jason talks about life at 22 and touring with Jimmy Page.

"Next week, tune in for the Season 4 finale of Rock & Roll Road Trip! The next episode, Welcome To The Road Trip, Sammy visits Duff McKagen at his house in Southern California. The two reminisce about life in rock 'n roll and play one of Duff's new songs."

Find the Rock & Roll Road Trip program schedule at AXS.tv.