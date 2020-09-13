SAMMY HAGAR - Rock & Roll Road Trip Season 5 Fall Schedule Revealed

Sammy Hagar's ongoing AXS TV show, Rock & Roll Road Trip, will kick off its fall run on Sunday, October 4 at 9:00 EST / 6:00pm PST. The air dates and guests are listed below.

October

4 - Only in America with Brooks & Dunn

11 - Memories of Money with James Hetfield & George Thorogood

18 - Training Dai with Pat Monahan

25 - Passing the Torch with Chris Daughtry

November

1 - With Kenny Aronoff & Steve Lukather

8 - One-Hour Special (details tba)

AXS TV has released the video below, recapping Part 1 of Season 5 of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip.

A message states: "Can't get enough of Rock & Roll Road Trip? Don't worry. We'll be back this fall with even more jam sessions, insightful interviews, and maybe even a few more off-roading adventures."