Available now is a sneak peek from the Season 4 finale of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip. This Sunday, Sammy visits Duff McKagan at his house in Southern California. The two reminisce about life in rock 'n roll and play one of Duff's new songs.

Watch the clip below, and tune in to the Season 4 finale of Rock & Roll Road Trip on AXS.tv this Sunday at 8 PM/7c.